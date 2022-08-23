new york primary

New York Primary Election 2022: See The Latest Results

After new political maps shuffled districts and candidates across the state, take a look at the latest New York primary election results

NBC Universal, Inc.

Part two of New York’s primary election will soon come to an end as polls are set to close at 9 p.m. across the state.

Voters flocked to polling places on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state’s district races for the U.S. House and Senate.

Residents voted for statewide races in June during the first round of the primary elections. District voting was delayed following the 2020 census after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps.

New York's 12th District became one of the most-watched races in the state after the redistricting reluctantly turned two longtime Manhattan incumbents, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler, into rivals. Maloney represented New York City’s Upper East Side for three decades, while Nadler served the Upper West Side for just as long. Suraj Patel is also in the race for the district.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After a set of new political maps shuffled districts and candidates across the state, take a look at the latest New York primary election results.

Decision 2022

Decision 2022 Aug 22

Top Democrats Square Off in Tuesday's New York Primary: What to Know

Decision 2022 7 hours ago

Redrawn Maps Shuffle US House Primaries in New York, Florida

Click here for a complete list of New York primary election results.

  • U.S. HOUSE – NY DISTRICT 1 – REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

    % reporting

    • Anthony Figliola

      0%

      0

    • Michelle Bond

      0%

      0

    • Nicholas LaLota

      0%

      0

  • U.S. HOUSE – NY DISTRICT 2 – REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

    % reporting

    • Andrew Garbarino

      0%

      0

    • Mike Rakebrandt

      0%

      0

    • Robert Cornicelli

      0%

      0

  • U.S. HOUSE – NY DISTRICT 3 – DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

    % reporting

    • Jon Kaiman

      0%

      0

    • Joshua Lafazan

      0%

      0

    • Melanie D'Arrigo

      0%

      0

    • Reema Rasool

      0%

      0

    • Robert Zimmerman

      0%

      0

  • U.S. HOUSE – NY DISTRICT 4 – DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

    % reporting

    • Carrie Solages

      0%

      0

    • Keith Corbett

      0%

      0

    • Laura Gillen

      0%

      0

    • Muzibul Huq

      0%

      0

  • U.S. HOUSE – NY DISTRICT 10 – DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

    % reporting

    • Bill de Blasio

      0%

      0

    • Brian Robinson

      0%

      0

    • Carlina Rivera

      0%

      0

    • Daniel Goldman

      0%

      0

    • Elizabeth Holtzman

      0%

      0

    • Jimmy Li

      0%

      0

    • Jo Anne Simon

      0%

      0

    • Maud Maron

      0%

      0

    • Mondaire Jones

      0%

      0

    • Peter Gleason

      0%

      0

    • Quanda Francis

      0%

      0

    • Yan Xiong

      0%

      0

    • Yuh-Line Niou

      0%

      0

  • U.S. HOUSE – NY DISTRICT 12 – DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

    % reporting

    • Ashmi Sheth

      0%

      0

    • Carolyn Maloney

      0%

      0

    • Jerrold Nadler

      0%

      0

    • Suraj Patel

      0%

      0

Click here for a complete list of New York primary election results.

This is story will continue to be updated as races are called. Check back for the latest.

Get updates on what's happening in the tri-state area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

new york primaryDecision 2022Decision 2021 NYC Mayoral race NYC Primary Election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us