New York Primary Election 2022: See The Latest Results

Part two of New York’s primary election will soon come to an end as polls are set to close at 9 p.m. across the state.

Voters flocked to polling places on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the state’s district races for the U.S. House and Senate.

Residents voted for statewide races in June during the first round of the primary elections. District voting was delayed following the 2020 census after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps.

New York's 12th District became one of the most-watched races in the state after the redistricting reluctantly turned two longtime Manhattan incumbents, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler, into rivals. Maloney represented New York City’s Upper East Side for three decades, while Nadler served the Upper West Side for just as long. Suraj Patel is also in the race for the district.

After a set of new political maps shuffled districts and candidates across the state, take a look at the latest New York primary election results.

Click here for a complete list of New York primary election results.

This is story will continue to be updated as races are called. Check back for the latest.