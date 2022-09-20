How Do I Register to Vote in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20, and across the tri-state, it's easier than ever before to register to cast a ballot.

How Do I Register to Vote in New York?

In New York state, you can register to vote online through the DMV if you have a driver's license, permit or DMV-issued ID. Click here to register to vote online in New York.

You can also call the Board of Elections' hotline at 1-800-FOR-VOTE to request an application, or request an application by mail through the BOE website.

How Do I Register to Vote in New Jersey?

New Jersey offers online voter registration using a driver's license or ID card, or a Social Security Number. Click here to register to vote online in New Jersey.

Voters with questions or who want to request a paper application can call 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).

How Do I Register to Vote in Connecticut?

Connecticut offers online voter registration, just as its neighboring states do. Click here to register to vote online in Connecticut.

Residents can also download an application and mail it in to register to vote on paper.