Hochul, Zeldin Agree to Tuesday Debate With Weeks Left to Vote

Voting for the next governor of New York ends Nov. 8

An agreement has finally been reached for a head-to-head debate between New York gubernatorial candidates Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The two will face off Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in a forum at Pace University that will air on Spectrum News channels. It will likely be their only debate before Election Day.

A showdown between Hochul and Zeldin was finally able to move forward after the latter agreed to the debate terms on Sunday, while calling his opponent a "coward" for not agreeing to additional meetings.

"I have tirelessly called on Hochul to accept a series of debates on broadcast and across various media markets in New York to ensure voters from all corners of this state can hear about the issues that matter most to them," Zeldin said.

"She's trying to get away with one debate for one hour at the end of October a month after absentee ballots started going out."

Hochul's campaign spokesperson rebuffed claims of dodging any head-to-head contest, instead pointing the finger back at her rival.

"After months of hiding, we’re glad that Congressman Zeldin has finally agreed to participate in Tuesday's debate. Governor Hochul looks forward to highlighting her strong record of delivering results and exposing Lee Zeldin’s dangerous lies," said Jerrel Harvey.

Recent polling shows the race tightening. A new poll out last week Zeldin within just four points of Hochul and a second poll indicated her larger lead was shrinking quickly.

Tuesday's one-hour debate will be moderated by Errol Louis and Susan Arbetter.

