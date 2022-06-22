Kathy Hochul

Hochul Has Commanding Lead in Dem Primary, GOP Race Tight: Poll

Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking her first full term as governor of New York, and is likely to face off against either Rep. Lee Zeldin or Andrew Giuliani

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor Kathy Hochul is cruising to a dominating win in next week’s Democratic primary, while the Republican race between Rep. Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani is almost a dead heat, a new poll has found.

But whether Zeldin or Giuliani win the GOP primary next Tuesday, the same SurveyUSA poll shows Hochul with a commanding general election lead of more than 20 points against either man.

Among 1,002 likely Democratic primary voters, Hochul garners 54% support, against 18% for Rep. Tom Suozzi and 11% for NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. (Another 17% remain undecided.) That yawning gap is in line with virtually every poll of the race going back months.

Among 538 likely Republican voters, Zeldin gets 25% support, against 23% for Giuliani, 13% for Harry Wilson and 8% for Rob Astorino. But nearly a third of the Republican voters said they were still undecided, suggesting the race remains well up for grabs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Geographically, Giuliani holds a commanding lead in New York City and the Hudson Valley, while Zeldin does well upstate.

But either way, the poll showed a significant challenge for any Republican in the fall.

DEMOCRATREPUBLICANMARGIN
Kathy HochulLee ZeldinHochul +24
Kathy HochulAndrew GiulianiHochul +26
Kathy HochulHarry WilsonHochul +25
Kathy HochulRob AstorinoHochul +27
The three Democrats hoping to land their party’s nomination for governor are debating for a final time.

Decision 2022

Coverage of the 2022 elections

New York Jun 22

Republicans in Tight Primary for Governor: Poll

Decision 2022 Jun 18

Early Voting Starts in New York Gubernatorial Primary: What to Know

A fiery final debate tonight for GOP candidates for NY Governor. Melissa Russo reports.

The online poll for WHEC in Rochester and WNYT in Albany was conducted June 15 to June 20 and surveyed 3,500 adults, of whom 2,987 were registered voters. The credibility interval, similar to a margin of error, was 3.5 percentage points for the Democratic primary, 5.4 percentage points for the Republican primary and about 2.7 percentage points for the general election matchups.

This article tagged under:

Kathy HochulDecision 2022Lee ZeldinAndrew Giuliani
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us