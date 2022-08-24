Daniel Goldman Wins Crowded Race for NY-10 Dem. Primary, Barely Edging Out Niou, Jones

Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump, was projected to win the Democratic primary for New York's 10th District, edging out a sitting member of Congress and a slew of other local candidates.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was projected to lose his seat in the House of Representatives after Tuesday's primary. The packed race for the new district that includes lower Manhattan and part of Brooklyn was one of the tightest races of the night — unsurprising given the number of candidates seeking the nomination.

Manhattan State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Brooklyn State Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon and former U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman also ran in the race, with Niou posing the strongest challenge to Goldman.

Niou scored 24 percent of the vote, falling just short of Goldman's 26 percent — a matter of less than 1,500 votes. But with 95 percent of precincts reporting, AP projected Goldman would hold on to represent the part in the November election, where he will be heavily favored to win in the very liberal district.