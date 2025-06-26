A $316 million project will convert underused state-owned land at a Connecticut rail station into a mixed-use development, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday.

The New Haven development will include two 16-story towers, which will bring new housing, retail and jobs, the state said. It will be located just steps from Union Station, which provides service to and from New York City, as well as other metropolitan areas in Connecticut.

In all, the reimagined space will include: 470 new apartments; more than 28,000 square feet of retail and commercial space; 26,000 square feet of residential amenities; and nearly 300 parking spaces to serve both tenants and transit customers.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin in late 2026 and be completed by early 2028. The second phase will start in August 2029 and wrap up by November 2031.

“This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking development we need to see more of in Connecticut,” Lamont said. “We’re creating new housing, including affordable units, while strengthening public transit and growing the local economy. It’s a win for New Haven and a model for the rest of the state.”