Metro-North New Haven line facing delays due to signal issue in Conn.

Metro-North Railroad passengers heading to and from New York City on Thursday morning may face delays on the New Haven line.

The railroad said a signal issue between East Norwalk and Stamford in Connecticut is causing delays of up to 60 minutes.

New Haven Line customers may experience delays of up to 60 minutes because of signal issues between East Norwalk and Stamford. https://t.co/7bBmDs512D — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 22, 2025

No time has been given for when trains will return to normal schedules and service. No other Metro-North Railroad lines are impacted.