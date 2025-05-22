Metro-North

Metro-North New Haven line facing delays due to signal issue in Conn.

Metro-North Railroad passengers heading to and from New York City on Thursday morning may face delays on the New Haven line.

The railroad said a signal issue between East Norwalk and Stamford in Connecticut is causing delays of up to 60 minutes.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No time has been given for when trains will return to normal schedules and service. No other Metro-North Railroad lines are impacted.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Metro-North
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us