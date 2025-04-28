‘Flatulence spray' responsible for people fleeing a Connecticut beach carnival: PD

Crowds at a Connecticut beach carnival began running from the area after someone let out a stinky prank.

Fairfield police said a group of kids used a "flatulence spray" near the exit of the McKinley Carnival on Jennings Beach causing crowds to run from the area.

In a post on social media, the police department wanted to reassure the public who may have seen people running from the carnival that it was a prank and not something more dangerous.

"We want to assure everyone that despite rumors circulating online, there were no weapons, no physical altercations, and no injuries reported at any time," the post said. Police said the prank was repeated several times during the night.

It started with small groups screaming and running followed by a larger reaction where others began running without knowing the cause, police said.

Officers were on scene before the incident providing safety patrols at the carnival.

In response to a question on social media asking if there were any "repercussions" for the people involved in the prank, the police said, "fortunately no one was injured, and our main priority at the time was ensuring a safe egress for all carnival attendees."