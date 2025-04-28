Fairfield

‘Flatulence spray' responsible for people fleeing a Connecticut beach carnival: PD

By NBC New York Staff

Crowds at a Connecticut beach carnival began running from the area after someone let out a stinky prank.

Fairfield police said a group of kids used a "flatulence spray" near the exit of the McKinley Carnival on Jennings Beach causing crowds to run from the area.

In a post on social media, the police department wanted to reassure the public who may have seen people running from the carnival that it was a prank and not something more dangerous.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We want to assure everyone that despite rumors circulating online, there were no weapons, no physical altercations, and no injuries reported at any time," the post said. Police said the prank was repeated several times during the night.

It started with small groups screaming and running followed by a larger reaction where others began running without knowing the cause, police said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officers were on scene before the incident providing safety patrols at the carnival.

In response to a question on social media asking if there were any "repercussions" for the people involved in the prank, the police said, "fortunately no one was injured, and our main priority at the time was ensuring a safe egress for all carnival attendees."

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us