‘Connecticut Sound'? Lamont suggests renaming Long Island Sound

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont is trolling his neighbors to the south with a social media post proposing renaming the Long Island Sound to the "Connecticut Sound."

Lamont posted on X, "While the maps are changing, here's an idea..." and tagged New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Lamont's comments are seemingly in reference to a number of mapping companies changing the name of the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump ordering the government to rename the body of water along the United States' Gulf Coast.

Apple Maps and Google Maps both made the change this week in their mapping software.

Gov. Ned Lamont had his own tongue-in-cheek thoughts when he was asked about changing the name earlier this week, NBC Connecticut reported.

"I think so, why not? I mean I got a president who's naming things anytime he wants to," Lamont said. "I think Long Island Sound is a little dated. I think Connecticut Sound has got a real ring to it."

While the maps are changing, here’s an idea…😏



cc: @GovKathyHochul pic.twitter.com/ic5cfjzI8T — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 13, 2025

"One of the region's largest estuaries with an area of 1,320 square miles, the Sound is home to more than 120 species of finfish and countless varieties of birds and other animals. Between New York and Connecticut, the Sound’s coastline stretches more than 600 miles," according to the state of Connecticut.

A Change.org petition calling for the name change has 295 verified signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

No response yet from Hochul.