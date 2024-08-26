Happy National Dog Day! What to know about the day dedicated to our canine companions

Every year on Aug. 26, National Dog Day is observed to celebrate the love, loyalty and companionship that dogs bring to our lives.

Whether they're pets, service animals, police dogs or rescue dogs, these amazing creatures play important roles in humans' lives. They offer us unconditional love and make our lives fuller and more joyful.

When was the first National Dog Day observed?

National Dog Day has been observed since 2004, when dog trainer, animal behaviorist, advocate and author Colleen Paige founded it to celebrate our canine companions, raise awareness about the importance of adopting dogs from shelters and encourage the adoption of any dog, no matter the breed, that needs a home.

Paige has also founded other national days of observance, including National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day, National Cat Day and National Wildlife Day, according to the National Dog Day website.

Why is National Dog Day celebrated on Aug. 26?

The National Dog Day site says the date of Aug. 26 is significant to the holiday's founder: It marks the date that the then-10-year-old Paige's family adopted her first dog "Sheltie" from the local animal shelter.

Is there an International Dog Day?

Since the celebration of National Dog Day began, it has expanded globally. Today International Dog Day is observed annually around the world as a global celebration for all dog lovers.

International Dog Day is observed to highlight the conditions of hundreds of dogs who are in need of being rescued as they are deprived of proper care. The main aim of International Dog Day is to encourage people to take care of these needy animals.

On this day, people are encouraged to adopt stray dogs and also raise awareness about the problems facing them. Additionally, the message that this day conveys is to tell people to provide a safe, loving and caring environment for all dogs.

Todd and Anna Giorgi run the Special Needs Senior Dog Sanctuary in Stamford, Connecticut, which gives love and support to senior dogs in need.

What to know before adopting a dog

Here are some of the things to consider if you are considering adopting a dog:

How much exercise does my dog need? It's important to know the potential temperaments of the dog breed you are adopting. Potential shelter dog parents should ask themselves, "What's going to work for me energetically, and what's going to work for me physically?" For instance, if your home has stairs and you adopt a senior dog, will you be able to carry your pup up and down?

How often will my dog need someone to be at home? Someone considering adopting a dog should ask themselves how often they will actually be at home before choosing a canine companion, as some dogs, both individually and based on breed, are better on their own than others. The last thing a new dog parent wants is for their pup to feel increased separation anxiety.

Make sure that you will be able to handle the financial expenses of keeping a dog. For instance, if you need to be at work most days or want to take a last-minute weekend getaway, you'll need to be prepared to bring along your pup, if allowed, or to ensure they'll be cared for while you are away. That could mean you’ll need to pay for a dog sitter, dog walker, doggy day care and/or a boarder.

Be ready to share plenty of time and affection with your pet — once you adopt, they'll be a part of your family.

If you're interested in adopting a shelter pet, you can find more information and locate a shelter in your area at ClearTheShelters.com or DesocuparLosAlbergues.com en Español.

Some of the information in this article was originally published in a CNBC TV18 article in 2023.