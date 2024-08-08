What to know as Clear The Shelters kicks off its 10th annual adoption campaign

Who’s ready to clear those shelters?

Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, is kicking off its 10th annual adoption initiative on Saturday. The adoption campaign will run for one month until Sept. 10.

The donation initiative, which began Aug. 1, is on an extended run until Sept. 30 in celebration of Clear The Shelters’ 10th anniversary. But starting Saturday, donations can now be made to a participating shelter or rescue of your choice.

Here’s what to know as Clear The Shelters’ adoption initiative gets underway:

What is Clear The Shelters?

Clear The Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide partner with animal shelters and rescues in their local communities to promote pet adoptions and to fundraise.

Last year, over 150 NBC and Telemundo stations teamed up with 1,400-plus shelters and rescues located across 49 states and territories, including Puerto Rico and Guam.

How many Clear The Shelters pets have been adopted?

Clear The Shelters surpassed a landmark of 1 million all-time adoptions last year. The total currently sits at over 1.02 million.

Clear The Shelters helped over 150,000 pets find homes in 2023 while also raising more than $575,000. The campaign has raised millions of dollars for participating animal shelters and rescues.

What’s the closest Clear The Shelters location to me?

Clear The Shelters has hundreds of participating shelters and rescues across the nation. Check out the interactive map below to find the location nearest to you:

Virtual pet adoptions are also available through WeRescue, which allows prospective adopters to search for pets in their area, submit adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: