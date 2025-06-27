Dogs rescued from dead woman's Brooklyn home need urgent fostering, group says

Animal welfare advocates are asking for help finding potential foster parents after more than 80 dogs were pulled from a Brooklyn home where a woman was found dead, authorities said Friday.

It was a day ago that officers responding to a Mill Basin home on East 66th Street found a 73-year-old woman unconscious on the ground floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a cause of death is under investigation.

First responders who found the dead woman encountered a dramatic scene -- a large number of dogs inside the building — so many that officials couldn't even enter the home at first, according to the Animal Care Centers of NYC. The group said many of the dogs were "severely matted" and most appeared to be sick.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"All have been living in unimaginable filth," the ACC said in a post on Instagram Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One of the dogs gave birth as she was being rescued, the ACC said.

The canines were all taken to a shelter in Queens for treatment and evaluation, according to the ACC. Another group, Best Friends Animal Society, said Friday it has taken in nine dogs from the case and is urgently looking for fosters to help give them temporary homes. Need more info? Visit bestfriends.org/new-york-city/foster.