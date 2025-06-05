Worker dies in partial roof collapse at Brooklyn steakhouse that was under construction

A worker was killed after a partial roof collapse inside a building in Brooklyn, according to fire officials.

The FDNY said it got reports just before 9 a.m. Thursday of a person trapped in a building collapse on Quentin Road in Marine Park. The two-story building appeared to be home to a steakhouse on the first floor, where workers were doing repairs and installing a walk-in freezer in the commercial kitchen.

The victim, a 43-year-old construction worker, got trapped underneath a concrete slab that had fallen. Firefighters worked did what they could to get the worker freed, using air bags to lift the slab up more, the FDNY said.

Eventually, the victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

The city's Department of Buildings was investigating. Investigators noted that no permits for demolition work had been filed with the DOB.

The building owner was not at the site nor reachable during the inspections. Inspectors issued violations for the work without a permit and failure to maintain the structure.

A full work order was issued as well.