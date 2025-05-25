Woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run after fender bender with suspect: Police sources

A woman was struck and killed by and a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn after getting into a fender bender with the suspected driver, according to police sources.

The incident occurred after 11 p.m. Saturday, at Lafayette Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bed-Stuy, police said. A maroon Chevrolet was traveling on Van Buren Street and turned onto Marcus Garvey Boulevard when it struck a 32-year-old woman in the road.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Kings County Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Chevy took off, driving the wrong way on Lafayette and hitting two unoccupied parked cars, according to police. The driver then got out of the car and ran off.

Law enforcement sources said the driver and the victim appeared to have gotten into a fender bender just before the deadly incident. The woman got out of the her just before she was struck and killed, according to sources.

An investigation is ongoing.