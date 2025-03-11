Williamsburg

Police hunt for armed suspect after man shot and killed in Brooklyn

By Anthony Payero

NBC New York | Chopper 4

Authorities have launched a search for an armed suspect after a man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

Gunfire broke out around 2:15 p.m. on Meserole Street near Union Avenue in Williamsburg, police said. The 21-year-old victim was shot in the head.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the NYPD, the suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack. No arrests have yet been made. The search remains active.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

WilliamsburgBrooklynGun violence
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us