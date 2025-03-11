Police hunt for armed suspect after man shot and killed in Brooklyn

Authorities have launched a search for an armed suspect after a man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.
Gunfire broke out around 2:15 p.m. on Meserole Street near Union Avenue in Williamsburg, police said. The 21-year-old victim was shot in the head.
The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
According to the NYPD, the suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and carrying a black backpack. No arrests have yet been made. The search remains active.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
