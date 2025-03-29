Video shows vandals scratch hate symbols onto Tesla Cybertruck in Brooklyn

Video from a Tesla Cybertruck in Brooklyn showed two men scratching hateful messages into the vehicle's door.

In the early Thursday incident, one of the men can be seen handing off a tool to the other, in order to finish the job before they walk away.

On Friday, a faint swastika could still be seen on the Cybertruck parked on Patchen Avenue in Bed-Stuy. In addition to the hate symbol, police said the word "Nazi " was also etched in the door.

"I think it's definitely them trying to send a message," said Dove Degeorge, who said it was her neighbor's Cybertruck that was vandalized. "Either way, it's really disgusting."

There was a second incident in Prospect Leffters Gardens as well, NBC New York learned. A man found his parked Tesla with a swastika sticker on it and the word "Musk" on the bumper.

Other Tesla owners have said incidents such as those give them cause for concern.

"I got an inspection the other day and they told me this is what's happening, Teslas are being vandalized. I think it's pointless," said Mickelle Damassia. "I think it's very hateful and it's one more thing we have to deal with in this political climate right now."

The NYPD is investigating at least three incidents from March alone that involved hate symbols or messages written on Tesla vehicles.

The string of hateful Tesla vandalism incidents in NYC have come at the same time as several violent ones across the country. In Austin, Texas, authorities said "incendiary devices" were placed around a Tesla showroom. The FBI created a new task force to help track down whoever's responsible for attacks on Tesla cars, dealerships and charging stations.

The Trump administration has called the attacks "domestic terrorism."

But protests continue to grow across the U.S., targeting Tesla dealerships. Demonstrators have expressed frustration with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his supercharged role in the Trump administration, being tasked with cutting government spending and reducing the federal workforce.