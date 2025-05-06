Long Island judge appointed to run US attorney's office in Brooklyn

Long Island judge Joseph Nocella Jr. has been appointed by President Donald Trump to head the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn. Nocella was sworn in as acting US attorney for the Eastern District late Monday.

The US attorney oversees federal criminal and civil cases covering Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island.

Nocella takes office over the objections of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has said he is opposing the nomination in part to push back against Trump’s handling of Justice Department matters. Trump also recently named Jay Clayton to serve as interim US attorney for the Southern District over Schumer’s objection. The SDNY covers Manhattan, the Bronx and numerous counties north of the city.

“I am deeply honored that President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pamela Bondi have appointed me United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York,” Nocella said in a statement. “It is especially gratifying to return to the very District where I began my prosecutorial career.”

Nocella had served as a district and family court judge in Nassau County as well as serving as a town attorney in Oyster Bay and Hempstead. He did serve as an assistant US attorney in the early 1990s. Nocella said he planned to prosecute drug traffickers, terrorists and criminal gangs as a priority for the office.

While well-liked in Republican circles, some critics in Democratic circles have questioned whether Nocella has the experience and expertise to run one of the largest US attorney offices.

In addition to combatting violent crime, the Eastern District has been active confronting alleged espionage by foreign nationals, as well handling several major corruption investigations.

Nocella will serve for 120 days as acting US attorney or until the Senate acts on his nomination. If the Senate does not act, after 120 days it is up to the Chief Judge of the Eastern District to appoint the US attorney.