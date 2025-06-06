Teen stabbed in gut, another punched at Brooklyn subway station

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach and a 14-year-old punched in the face by a pair of thieves who met them in a Brooklyn subway station under the auspices of buying clothes and robbed them instead, police sources say.

Authorities responding to the Bushwick Avenue station mezzanine area shortly before 9 a.m. Friday found the injured victims. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.

Sources say the two had been meeting with unidentified individuals, to whom they planned to sell clothes. The suspects attacked them, stole the clothes, and ran off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.