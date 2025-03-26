Brooklyn

Teen suspect charged in deadly stabbing of man near Barclays Center in Brooklyn

By Ida Siegal and NBC New York Staff

A teenage suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the deadly stabbing of a man near Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to police.

Noah Rentas allegedly knifed Michael Hernandez to death before 9 p.m. on March 14 near Atlantic Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. Law enforcement sources said Hernandez, 27, got into an argument with a group of people and things escalated, with Rentas eventually pulling out a knife.

Officers responding to the scene found Hernandez, 27, with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday, Hernandez's mother thanked the detectives working the case, and said she wants to see the others members of the group punished as well.

"I want all the other ones that were around him that beat my son up and murdered my son to do time," said Marisol Hernandez. "Cause you were man enough to pick up a knife and stab my son to death I want you to do time."

In addition to second-degree murder, the 18-year-old Rentas also faces a weapon possession charge.

Hernandez had been living in a shelter for people struggling with mental illness and drug addiction, his mother told NBC New York. She also said she wants to help families who lost a child like she did, and would like to see more outreach for teenagers who get sucked into a life of violence.

"He just threw his whole life away. Eighteen years old, still in high school. He could've become somebody. He could've become a doctor or a lawyer. He’s going to jail for murder," the mother said.

