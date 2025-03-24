Taxi driver shot in face during dispute with passenger in Brooklyn: NYPD

A taxi driver is recovering Monday morning after being shot during a dispute with a passenger in Canarsie, Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The taxi driver, 54, said he got in an argument with his passenger so he pulled the car over and the passenger got out. A moment later, the driver said he heard a gunshot and realized he had a graze wound to his face, according to police.

The dispute occurred around 1:40 a.m. near East 101st Street and Flatlands Avenue, police said.

The driver was able to drive himself to Brookdale Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police said they do not have a description of the gunman and the investigation is continuing. It's unclear what may have led up to the dispute.