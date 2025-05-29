Brooklyn

25-year-old woman stabbed at random on Brooklyn subway

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for a man they say randomly stabbed a woman on a Brooklyn D train last week, leaving her with lacerations to her torso and shoulder, according to police.

Officials say the woman was on a northbound train entering the New Utrecht Avenue and 55th Street station in Borough Park around 2 a.m. last Thursday when the stranger approached her.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged.

The victim got off the train at the next stop and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect stayed on the train and remains at large. Authorities released a surveillance photo of him (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

