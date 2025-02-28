Brooklyn

Subway rider bitten and stabbed on L train in Brooklyn: Police

By Tom Shea

Chopper 4 | NBC New York

A subway rider was bitten and stabbed while riding the train in Brooklyn, according to police.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was riding a Manhattan-bound L train when he was attacked around 3 p.m. near the Graham Avenue station in Williamsburg, police said.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the man in the back of the shoulder and bit him in the head. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to be OK.

Police described the suspect, who took off immediately after the attack and has not been identified, as wearing all black and with a black mask.

It was not immediately clear whether the two people involved knew each other prior to the incident, but according to police, it stemmed from a dispute over space on the train.

An investigation is ongoing.

