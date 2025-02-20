Attacker sentenced for stabbing NYC activist to death in front of girlfriend on sidewalk

What to Know Ryan Carson was waiting for a bus in Brooklyn when a then-18-year-old Bed-Stuy man allegedly stabbed the community advocate to death in front of his girlfriend

Police executed a warrant for an apartment located near the scene of the fatal crime for clothing worn by the suspect when they found the suspect himself inside that apartment, sources have said

Brian Dowling was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison

The man who admitted to stabbing a Brooklyn community advocate to death on a city sidewalk in front of his girlfriend may spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the district attorney's office.

Brian Dowling was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the random, unprovoked murder of Ryan Carson in Oct. 2023, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a press release Wednesday. The 20-year-old Dowling pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder.

"Justice has been served – but that will not bring back Ryan Carson or all the benefits he would have brought to our communities if his life wasn’t cut short," DA Gonzalez said. "The tragic murder of this promising and passionate activist was beyond abhorrent and senseless, necessitating the lengthy prison term imposed in this case."

Carson, 32, was waiting for a bus around 4 a.m. in Bed-Stuy near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard with his girlfriend after attending a wedding. That's when Dowling started kicking what appeared to be trash on the street, surveillance video showed, apparently after a fight with his girlfriend.

The man could be heard cursing and threatening Carson, saying, "I'm going to kill you right now."

"Chill, chill, chill," Carson said.

Prosecutors said Dowling, appearing to hold a knife in his right hand, took a swing at Carson's face and when Carson tried to run away and tripped over the bus bench, the suspect stabbed Carson multiple times, according to the video. One of those blows struck Carson's heart, Gonzalez said.

The surveillance video also showed the suspect attacking Carson's girlfriend. While Carson is bleeding on the pavement, the suspect spit at her, kicked Carson, and then ran away.

After the stabbing, a woman believed to be Dowling's girlfriend is seen on surveillance apologizing to Carson's girlfriend.

When Dowling took off, prosecutors allege he tossed the murder weapon, but came looking for it moments later. The knife was later found "under greenery next to a nearby sidewalk."

Dowling was arrested later that week after reportedly turning himself in to authorities. Police executed a search warrant of his apartment located near the fatal crime and found clothing worn by the suspect during the attack and knives with similar handles to the one recovered near the scene, sources said.

Attorney information for Dowling was not immediately made available.

Carson was active in public policy advocacy on a range of issues, including climate change and harm reduction.

"He is a larger than life character," said Blair Horner, executive director of NYPIRG, who worked with Carson. "He's very, very jovial, and charismatic staff loved him. His students loved him."

"It's a terrible tragedy. The world will be somewhat less well off because of his absence."