Brooklyn Bridge

PHOTOS: See aftermath of Mexican navy sailing ship crash into Brooklyn Bridge

The Mexican navy says in a post on the social media platform X that the incident involves the Cuauhtémoc, an academy training vessel

By The Associated Press

A Mexican navy sailing ship on a global goodwill tour struck the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, snapping its three masts, killing two crew members and leaving some sailors dangling from harnesses high in the air waiting for help.

Mayor Eric Adams says at least 19 people aboard the ship needed medical treatment Saturday night. But he says the 142-year-old bridge has been spared major damage. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The Mexican navy says in a post on the social media platform X that the incident involves the Cuauhtémoc, an academy training vessel.

See photos from the crash:

Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on May 17, 2025. The ship, which had been docked as part of a goodwill tour, struck the underside of the bridge while departing, injuring dozens. Rescue operations were launched as crew members evacuated and emergency boats arrived on scene. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on May 17, 2025. The ship, which had been docked as part of a goodwill tour, struck the underside of the bridge while departing, injuring dozens. Rescue operations were launched as crew members evacuated and emergency boats arrived on scene. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Broken railing is seen as the Mexican navy tall ship, making a festive visit to New York, crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17, 2025 in New York City. A Mexican navy sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17, killing two sailors and injuring 19 others on board the craft as the tops of its masts were sheared off. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Broken railing is seen as the Mexican navy tall ship, making a festive visit to New York, crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17, 2025 in New York City. A Mexican navy sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17, killing two sailors and injuring 19 others on board the craft as the tops of its masts were sheared off. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Broken mast of a disabled Mexican Navy tall ship is seen as the Mexican navy tall ship, making a festive visit to New York, crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17, 2025 in New York City. A Mexican navy sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17, killing two sailors and injuring 19 others on board the craft as the tops of its masts were sheared off. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Broken mast of a disabled Mexican Navy tall ship is seen as the Mexican navy tall ship, making a festive visit to New York, crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)
Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on May 17, 2025. The ship, which had been docked as part of a goodwill tour, struck the underside of the bridge while departing, injuring dozens. Rescue operations were launched as crew members evacuated and emergency boats arrived on scene. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on May 17, 2025. The ship, which had been docked as part of a goodwill tour, struck the underside of the bridge while departing, injuring dozens. Rescue operations were launched as crew members evacuated and emergency boats arrived on scene. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, USA - MAY 17: A view of the Mexican navy tall ship being tended by the authorities after it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, New York, USA on May 18, 2025. The ship, which has a crew of 277, collided with the bridge's road deck and left multiple crew members seriously injured, and two people passed away, according officials and sources. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A view of the Mexican navy tall ship being tended by the authorities after it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, USA - MAY 17: A view of the Mexican navy tall ship being tended by the authorities after it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, New York, USA on May 18, 2025. The ship, which has a crew of 277, collided with the bridge's road deck and left multiple crew members seriously injured, and two people passed away, according officials and sources. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A view of the Mexican navy tall ship being tended by the authorities after it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, USA - MAY 17: People watch the Mexican navy tall ship being tended by the authorities after it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, New York, USA on May 18, 2025. The ship, which has a crew of 277, collided with the bridge's road deck and left multiple crew members seriously injured, and two people passed away, according officials and sources. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
People watch the Mexican navy tall ship being tended by the authorities after it crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on May 17, 2025. The ship, which had been docked as part of a goodwill tour, struck the underside of the bridge while departing, injuring dozens. Rescue operations were launched as crew members evacuated and emergency boats arrived on scene. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
Emergency personnel respond after the Mexican Navy's tall ship Cuauhtemoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Madison Swart / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

