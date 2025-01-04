R train service will be down all weekend for part of Brooklyn: What to know

There are some major service disruptions along one of the busiest subway lines this weekend.

Starting late Friday night and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday, service is suspended on the R line in Brooklyn between 36th Street in Sunset Park and Bay Ridge-95th Street, the MTA said. The reason for the shutdown was said to be structural maintenance.

In its place, free shuttle buses will be running, according to the transit agency. For stations at 45th and 53rd streets, riders can also take a Coney Island-bound N train.

And bad news for those hoping the repairs are a one-time thing: The line will be shut down for the same stops the weekend of Jan. 10-13 as well.