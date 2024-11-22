Private recordings add to controversy surrounding Brooklyn church investigation

A Brooklyn church deacon who was asked to help supervise a parish under financial scrutiny was himself relieved of his duties after recordings surfaced of private conversations that allegedly include him using racist language.

One recording obtained by NBC New York, apparently from inside the parish office of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, reveals Deacon Dean Dobbins complained about housing for the poor in his own apartment complex, one source familiar with the recordings said.

“The average person needs $100,000 to live there, combined or single and these f-----g n-----s live there for free…These savage [expletive]," Dobbins allegedly said on the recording given to NBC New York by a source in possession of numerous recordings.

One source affiliated with the Diocese of Brooklyn confirmed church leaders were given copies of the controversial recordings on Nov. 7, and shortly thereafter, Dobbins was relieved of his duties.

On Nov. 18, Bishop Robert Brennan issued a statement saying in part that "use of such language by any church employee is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Deacon Dobbins and his lawyer did not return requests for comment.

The diocese also said the recordings may have been improperly ordered or orchestrated by Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello. One source familiar with the recordings said the monsignor and his allies were trying to thwart an ongoing church investigation into how Gigantiello had been using church money.

Gigantiello's lawyer Arthur Aidala said church officials were aware the parish’s alarm system could record any conversation in the office. Aidala also said that one one of the recordings, the deacon could be heard telling someone to watch what they say because they are likely being recorded.

Monsignor Gigantiello began facing scrutiny after allowing pop-star Sabrina Carpenter to film a controversial video inside his Brooklyn church in 2023.

The diocese then began to question Gigantiello's spending on a church credit card, as well as separate arrangements the monsignor had made using church funds to invest with longtime friend — and Mayor Eric Adams' former chief of staff — Frank Carone.

The diocese called in Deacon Dobbins to help review Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s finances.

Gigantiello’s financial dealings with Carone have also been facing scrutiny from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn, according to sources familiar with the matter. John Marzulli, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, declined to comment.

Church officials said there was a past $1 million church investment made by the monsignor with Carone’s firm without any authorization. Aidala said there was no impropriety and the investment resulted in more than a $120,000 gain.

Another $900,000 investment was returned with no interest after the press began asking questions, Aidala and church officials both said.

The diocese said Gigantiello never got approval in making these money deals saying he had "used and transferred parish funds in violation of policies and protocols."

There are also questions about $600,000 in church credit card spending from 2017-2023 by Gigantiello, sources familiar with the matter said. A church spokesman said that "$120,000 of these charges were for personal expenses."

One source familiar with the matter said the monsignor used the church credit card to buy himself furniture for his vacation properties in the Hamptons and Florida.

Gigantiello's lawyer countered that credit card spending was appropriate and part of the monsignor's authorized compensation. More than $400,000 of the credit card spending was on specific church renovations, attorney Aidala said — but a source close to the diocese countered that claim, saying an investigation was underway to determine how much of that $400,000 was spent.

As for Carone, he said he thinks Gigantiello should be celebrated for his work with the community and huge fundraising successes for the church. Carone criticized Bishop Brennan, saying he was as acting like a “petty tyrant” in is investigation of the monsignor.

The church's internal probe, as well as the federal investigation, into the church’s finances are ongoing.