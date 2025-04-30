Person in suspected stolen car shot and killed by police in Brooklyn, sources say

A person in a suspected stolen car was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, multiple law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Seaview Avenue in East New York, sources say. The shooting stemmed from the search for a stolen vehicle, according to a police official.

Earlier in the evening, officers with the NYPD's Community Response Team put out a description of the stolen car, a white Porsche with mismatched Pennsylvania plates, police sources said. A vehicle matching the description was spotted in the area of Belt Parkway and at some point, an officer shot at someone in the car, the sources said, who say it's possible the vehicle may have attempted to ram a blockade and a police vehicle.

A second suspect who tried to flee the scene is in police custody, according to multiple sources.

The NYPD would only confirm a police-involved shooting occurred in the 75th precinct. More information is expected to be released in the coming hours as the investigation continues.

Paramedics responded to the scene around 8:10 p.m. and transported a patient to Brookdale hospital, the FDNY said.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area, due to a large police presence and activity.