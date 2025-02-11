Owners plead for dog's safe return after he disappears during Brooklyn park attack

What to Know A man was brutally attacked while walking his dog in a Brooklyn park on Sunday night. To make matters worse, his dog disappeared during the melee -- leaving the owners completely devastated.

After the Super Bowl Sunday night, Jason Seiler took Prezley for a walk in Crown Heights near Brooklyn Avenue and Park Place.

According to Seiler, he was attacked by a stranger, thrown to the ground, and when he picks himself up, his dog was gone.

Everything from accompanying them on car rides, enjoying a summer breeze, rooting for the Rangers, and riding Metro North, Prezley has been a fixture in Jason Seiler and Reid Kendall’s family for nearly three years.

“Prezley he’s a little guy. He’s 14 pounds…he’s really sweet and really outgoing," Reid Kendall said.

The beloved missing dog is a Brussels Griffon.

"So he looks like one of those Ewok dogs," Kendall said. "Flat face and he's grey. He’s very distinct looking.”

“My dog was barking at some off-leash dogs in this fenced-in playground area. That guy started yelling at my dog for barking at his dogs," Seiler said, adding that the two exchanged words and then the guy attacked.

“I ended up on the ground with him on top of me,” he said.

“I’m sure he’s a little scared and doesn’t know where he’s at so we just want to have him back," Kendall said.

Seiler isn’t sure if his attacker took Prezley or if he ran away and so he filed a police report.

Since that night, Seiler and Kendall have been scouring the area in effort to bring Prezley home.

“This dog is like our family just want to have him back. He’s a good boy. Please, just come back," Kendall said holding back tears.

Prezley was last seen wearing this orange harness and leash.

“It’s been really hard. We go home to an empty house now. There’s no more, no more playful times we are just sitting there in a quiet household without him," Seiler said.