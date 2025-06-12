NYPD vehicles burn in suspected Brooklyn arson

Multiple NYPD vehicles in a fenced-in police parking lot in Brooklyn went up in flames early Thursday, and the department believes someone set them on fire intentionally, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of multiple vehicle fires at Central and DeKalb avenues, home of the 83rd Precinct stationhouse, around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were called and the flames were quickly doused.

No injuries were reported. Eight NYPD vehicles sustained damage.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It comes as demonstrations against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies continue across America, including in New York City. Locally, protests have been largely peaceful, with just a handful of protesters getting arrested each night and others receiving summonses.

It was unclear whether authorities were connecting the vehicle fires to the ongoing unrest.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.