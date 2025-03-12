NYPD involved in shooting in Brooklyn, sources say

A person was shot by NYPD officers who were apparently trying to break up a fight in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources say, stressing the preliminary nature of the investigation.

A report of the shooting at Utica Avenue and Avenue K came in around 2 p.m. Sources say two detectives were out working a case when they noticed two people in an argument. One of those people had a box cutter.

Officers told the man multiple times to drop the box cutter and he refused, the sources say. Then he allegedly lunged at the officers. They fired.

The man was hit once. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The NYPD posted on X that people should avoid the area as the investigation unfolds. Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene.