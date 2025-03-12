NYPD

NYPD involved in shooting in Brooklyn, sources say

By Marc Santia and NBC New York Staff

A person was shot by NYPD officers who were apparently trying to break up a fight in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources say, stressing the preliminary nature of the investigation.

A report of the shooting at Utica Avenue and Avenue K came in around 2 p.m. Sources say two detectives were out working a case when they noticed two people in an argument. One of those people had a box cutter.

Officers told the man multiple times to drop the box cutter and he refused, the sources say. Then he allegedly lunged at the officers. They fired.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man was hit once. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

At some point, police fired, according to the sources. The condition of the individual with the box cutter wasn't known. The detectives were being treated for tinnitus and are expected to be OK.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The NYPD posted on X that people should avoid the area as the investigation unfolds. Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency presence at the scene.

This article tagged under:

NYPDBrooklyn
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us