Incendiary devices found near burned NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn: Sources

Authorities are searching for two suspects, sources say. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

By Tracie Strahan and Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least eight NYPD police cars -- six marked, two unmarked -- in a fenced-in parking lot in Brooklyn are believed to have been intentionally set on fire early Thursday, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation say.

Those sources say incendiary devices were found around some of the police vehicles. News 4 obtained a photo of what sources say was left on wheel hubs. Further details on the devices weren't immediately clear.

News 4 obtained this video showing what sources say appear to be incendiary devices left on police vehicles in Brooklyn.

The search is on for two suspects, the sources say.

Police responded to reports of multiple vehicle fires at Central and DeKalb avenues, near the home of the 83rd Precinct stationhouse, around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters were called and the flames were quickly doused.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as demonstrations against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies continue across America, including in New York City. Locally, protests have been largely peaceful, with just a handful of protesters getting arrested each night and others receiving summonses.

It was unclear whether authorities were connecting the vehicle fires to the ongoing unrest.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

