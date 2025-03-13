Brooklyn

Mother, 7-year-old boy found dead in Brooklyn apartment

The gruesome discovery was made at a NYCHA building in Brownsville Wednesday, officials say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a grisly discovery in Brooklyn.

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call about a foul odor at a NYCHA building on Dumont Avenue in Brownsville shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday found a 33-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will conduct autopsies to determine how they died.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Their identities weren't immediately released.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us