Mother, 7-year-old boy found dead in Brooklyn apartment

Authorities are investigating a grisly discovery in Brooklyn.
NYPD officers responding to a 911 call about a foul odor at a NYCHA building on Dumont Avenue in Brownsville shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday found a 33-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner's office will conduct autopsies to determine how they died.
Their identities weren't immediately released.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
