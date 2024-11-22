Brooklyn

NY attorney general investigating death of woman struck by NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn

By The Associated Press

New York's attorney general announced an investigation Friday into the death of a woman who was struck and killed by an unmarked police vehicle in Brooklyn.

The woman, who has not been identified, was lying in the middle of a street in the East New York neighborhood when she was hit by a Toyota minivan shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson confirmed Friday that the Toyota was a police vehicle and the driver was an officer.

Attorney General Letitia James said her office has opened an investigation, as is required by New York state law when police officers cause a person's death.

Police said the NYPD highway district’s collision investigation squad is also investigating.

