Arrest made in NYC throat slashings of dad, daughter found dead on kitchen floor

Authorities have made an arrest in the case of a father and daughter who were found dead with their throats slit inside a Brooklyn home over the weekend, police said Monday.

The 91-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were discovered on the kitchen floor of the two-story family home in Cypress Hills on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The family had lived in the home for more than 30 years.

A 911 call tipped police off to the bloody scene on Warwick Street.

Investigators identified the victims as Roosevelt Simmons, known in the community as Bubba, and Jacqueline Delyons. Friends of the family said Delyons was a very religious person and that in recent years she had been sharing one of the floors inside the home with a man.

The person arrested in the case, 46-year-old Kerry Lewis, lives at the same address as the victims, authorities said.

He is charged with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Attorney information for Lewis wasn't immediately clear. Authorities didn't elaborate on a possible motive for the killings.