Man gets trapped between two buildings in Brooklyn

Authorities had to rescue a man in his 30s or 40s who somehow ended up sandwiched in between two buildings in Brooklyn, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to a call shortly before 4 a.m. about a person pinned against a building found the man wedged between the structures on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick.

The size of the gap wasn't clear. It's not clear how the man ended up there, but the NYPD says he may have fallen or jumped. He was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

No criminality is suspected.