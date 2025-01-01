Man killed in New Year's Eve hit-and-run in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed a man on New Year's Eve in Brooklyn before leaving the scene.

The hit-and-run crash happened at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday at Linden Blvd. and Nostrand Ave in Flatbush, according to the FDNY.

The 64-year-old victim was hit by a white sedan that drove away after the crash, according to police. Paramedics responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said.

No further information about a suspect vehicle was available.