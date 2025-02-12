Suitcase-stuffing NYC jewelry thief wanted in brazen Macy's heist attempt

Authorities are investigating the attempted theft of more than $1.5 million in jewelry from a Macy's in downtown Brooklyn.

According to police, someone got into the department store on Fulton Street after 10 p.m. Monday, not long after it closed, shoved jewelry into suitcases and tried to run off.

A store employee confronted the burglar, and the burglar dropped the goods and fled. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.