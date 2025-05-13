Brooklyn

Knife-wielding man critically injured after shot by police in Brooklyn: Sources

By Marc Santia and Tom Shea

A man armed with a knife inside a Brooklyn apartment was shot by police responding to a 911 call, according to law enforcement sources.

Police were called to the apartment building on Christopher Avenue in Brownsville Tuesday afternoon for a domestic dispute, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the incident said. The woman who called said she had received a threatening phone call from her ex, then went to the building's lobby to wait for police to arrive.

The officers walked the woman back upstairs to her apartment, where they found a 25-year-old man wielding a knife, according to sources. As they entered the apartment, the man lunged at the officers.

One of the officers deployed a Taser, which the sources said was ineffective. The officer's partner then fired his gun, striking the man in the chest.

The man was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he later died, according to law enforcement sources. The man has not yet been identified.

The officers who responded to the apartment were not injured, but were taken to be evaluated. A knife was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

