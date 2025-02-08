6-year-old girl dies after found in tub of water in Brooklyn home: Sources

A 6-year-old girl died after being found in a tub of water in a Brooklyn home, according to law enforcement sources.

The child was found after officers were called to the home near the intersection of Elton Street and Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers saw the young girl was unconscious and unresponsive in a tub of water, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

They rushed her to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have yet been made. Law enforcement sources said the mother was being questioned, but specified that police talking to the parents is part of standard protocol when a child's death is involved.

An investigation is ongoing.