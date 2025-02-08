Brooklyn

6-year-old girl dies after found in tub of water in Brooklyn home: Sources

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A 6-year-old girl died after being found in a tub of water in a Brooklyn home, according to law enforcement sources.

The child was found after officers were called to the home near the intersection of Elton Street and Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers saw the young girl was unconscious and unresponsive in a tub of water, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

They rushed her to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

No arrests have yet been made. Law enforcement sources said the mother was being questioned, but specified that police talking to the parents is part of standard protocol when a child's death is involved.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us