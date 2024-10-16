1 dead, 3 hurt in Brooklyn fire

One person died and three people were hurt when a fire erupted in a Brooklyn apartment building early Wednesday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to Brighton 3 Street, between Brighton Beach Avenue and Brightwater Court, after getting a call about the blaze shortly before 4 a.m. The fire started on the second floor.

It was under control within an hour.

No details were immediately available on the person who died. The three injured included two civilians and a firefighter. They were taken to hospitals and are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.