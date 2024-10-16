Fires

1 dead, 3 hurt in Brooklyn fire

By Romney Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person died and three people were hurt when a fire erupted in a Brooklyn apartment building early Wednesday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to Brighton 3 Street, between Brighton Beach Avenue and Brightwater Court, after getting a call about the blaze shortly before 4 a.m. The fire started on the second floor.

It was under control within an hour.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

No details were immediately available on the person who died. The three injured included two civilians and a firefighter. They were taken to hospitals and are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

FiresBrooklyn
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us