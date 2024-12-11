Brooklyn

Fire erupts at trendy Brooklyn hotel

No injuries were reported

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo

A raging fire at a posh Brooklyn hotel sent plumes of smoke and bright flames into the nighttime air early Wednesday.

Authorities responding to a call about the blaze at the Moxy Brooklyn Williamsburg on Bedford Avenue encountered fire on the first floor of the 12-story building around 2 a.m. The hotel's outdoor dining space apparently caught fire.

The fire was under control in a little over an hour.

No injuries were reported.

About 215 rooms were occupied at the time of the fire, the FDNY said.

Guests and staff ran out into the rain as the fire surged. They were later permitted to reoccupy the building. Some opted to leave the premises anyway, given the intense smell of smoke and fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

