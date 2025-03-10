Family of 3-year-old who died after abandoned at Brooklyn hospital urges mom to surrender

After a 3-year-old boy covered in bruises died shortly after being found abandoned at a Brooklyn hospital, police are searching for the boy's mother and her boyfriend — as the family urges them both to surrender.

Police said 3-year-old Kyng Davis was left by his 24-year-old mother Sunday morning in the emergency room at Downstate Medical Center. The young boy was found unconscious around 11:30 a.m. and was rushed inside, but could not be saved.

While law enforcement sources said the child had bruising on his body, the extent of his injuries and what caused his death were under investigation.

"I’m the grandmother, it’s hurting me. I don’t know what to do right now," said Kanyatta Foster.

It is believed that Kyng was left at the hospital by his mother and her boyfriend. Family members told NBC New York the mother is not responding to calls from friends or relatives.

"She has the mindset maybe of a 14-year-old. I feel like she’s being influenced by that man, that is who I feel has been controlling her text messages," said Hope Green, the great-aunt of Kyng, who noted that the mother "deals with intellectual disabilities and she does not have the mindset to distinguish a lot of between what’s right and wrong."

The family on Monday was still trying to make sense of what happened to young Kyng. They hope the mother turns herself in as soon as possible.

"Sunshyne, if you are seeing this: Turn yourself in. It’s easier for you to turn yourself in and explain yourself before them finding you...She was loved, I don't know where she went wrong, what happened," said Sabrina Johnson, the godmother of the Kyng and his mother. "She’s with this man, and right now he got her mind — when you are young, in love with a grown man...she’s 24, but from my understanding this man is like 38."

The boy's grandmother said she had recent arguments with her daughter about the care Kyng was receiving. She said she asked if she could take care of the child, but her daughter refused.

Police have been canvassing for video looking for a white car seen on Clarkson Avenue near the hospital. Johnson wished the family could have been there to protect and save Kyng, and they're all now left with a sense of despair.

"Only three years of him, he could’ve been so much more. When you see his face, the cutest little dude you ever wanted to see," said Johnson. "You are no longer in pain. God gained an angel."

The NYPD has not released additional information.

NBC New York was told the Kyng's father is currently in prison. The hospital declined to comment, directing all questions to the NYPD.