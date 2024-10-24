Before Ellie the Elephant, there was Maddie — the original NY Liberty mascot

What to Know It turns out, before Ellie the Elephant took the WNBA by storm with her TikTok-worthy dance moves and exquisite fashion sense, the New York Liberty had Maddie, the team's mascot since the franchise debuted in 1997 in Madison Square Garden.

According to NetsDaily, a fan website dedicated to the Nets (whose majority owners Joe and Clara Tsai are also the owners of the New York Liberty), after the Liberty transitioned to a new ownership and completed the relocation to Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2021, the team launched a new marketing effort that included a mascot rebranding.

According to the team's website, an elephant "represents strength, power, wisdom, and determination. They are also praised for their longevity, stamina, cooperative spirit, and loyalty" which perfectly describes the New York Liberty team and its fans.

The New York Liberty has taken over New York City after winning the WNBA championship title in a five-game series against the Minnesota Lynx, where thousands of fans gathered along the Canyon of Heroes for the ticker-tape parade to celebrate the team's first-ever title.

While the attention was centered on the players, some fans noted a mascot resembling a dog walking with the team. For some, seeing this mascot was a nostalgic moment but for newer Liberty fans, the mascot was a stranger.

It turns out, before Ellie the Elephant took the WNBA by storm with her TikTok-worthy dance moves and exquisite fashion sense, the New York Liberty had Maddie, the team's mascot since the franchise debuted in 1997 in Madison Square Garden.

What happened to Maddie?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

According to NetsDaily, a fan website dedicated to the Nets (whose majority owners Joe and Clara Tsai are also the owners of the New York Liberty), after the Liberty transitioned to a new ownership and completed the relocation to Barclays Center in Brooklyn in 2021, the team launched a new marketing effort that included a mascot rebranding. The move came during the team's 25th anniversary.

"Ahead of the New York Liberty’s move to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2021, Ellie became the team’s new official mascot. Since then, Ellie has transcended what it means to be a mascot and rather an extension of the team with her iconic dance moves, fan interactions, unmatched style and countless viral moments reverberating throughout pop culture," the team says about Ellie The Elephant on its website.

In May 2021, the team announced the change of mascot with a YouTube video showing Maddie taking a subway ride from Madison Square Garden to the team's Barclays Center, where she passed the torch to the new mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

But why did the team settle on an elephant as their new mascot?

According to the team's website, these majestic animal "represents strength, power, wisdom, and determination. They are also praised for their longevity, stamina, cooperative spirit, and loyalty" which perfectly describes the New York Liberty team and its fans.

Elephants also have a unique tie to Brooklyn since in 1883 in order to prove that the new Brooklyn Bridge was structurally sound, showman P.T. Barnum marched 21 elephants across the bridge -- a popular stunt that cemented the landmark as an icon in the New York City skyline, the team's page went on to say.

However, as today's festivities show, Maddie is not fully retired, making appearances for certain special events -- like the grand celebratory parade.