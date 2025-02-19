Brooklyn

Crews battle multi-alarm church fire in Brooklyn

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel are battling a multi-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn church Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the pentecostal church Arca Cristiana located at Halsey Street, between Central and Wilson avenues, around 10:43 a.m., in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

Everyone has been evacuated from the church. There are no reported injuries, the fire department said, adding that 25 units totaling 106 fire and EMS personnel are on scene.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Citizen App video taken from a couple of blocks away from the scene shows a dark plume of smoke billowing into the air as emergency vehicles are in view.

NYCEM is warning the public in the area of smoke and traffic delays. They are asking residents to close their windows due to the smoke.

News

Congestion pricing 33 mins ago

Trump administration terminates approval of New York's congestion pricing program

Congestion pricing 24 mins ago

Read the letter: Feds yank approval for NYC's congestion pricing program

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNew York CityFDNYlocalBushwick
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us