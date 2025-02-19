Crews battle multi-alarm church fire in Brooklyn

More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel are battling a multi-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn church Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the pentecostal church Arca Cristiana located at Halsey Street, between Central and Wilson avenues, around 10:43 a.m., in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

Everyone has been evacuated from the church. There are no reported injuries, the fire department said, adding that 25 units totaling 106 fire and EMS personnel are on scene.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire on Halsey Street in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/XR9Hg129Rg — FDNY (@FDNY) February 19, 2025

.@FDNY Three Alarm #Fire: Halsey Street & Central Avenue, Brooklyn. Expect smoke & traffic delays in the area. People nearby should avoid smoke and close windows. Multilingual & ASL link: https://t.co/PosXqPHajp pic.twitter.com/K4JVDMXHzW — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 19, 2025

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Citizen App video taken from a couple of blocks away from the scene shows a dark plume of smoke billowing into the air as emergency vehicles are in view.

NYCEM is warning the public in the area of smoke and traffic delays. They are asking residents to close their windows due to the smoke.

This is a developing story.