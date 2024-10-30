Brooklyn

Man stabbed to death on subway in Brooklyn

No arrests have been made

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing aboard a subway in Brooklyn.

According to police, officers responding to a call about an assault on a southbound N train at Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday found a 54-year-old man stabbed in the back.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they're looking for a suspect in his 30s who is bald and was wearing a green shirt and aqua shorts at the time of the attack. He was last seen running toward Stillwell Avenue.

It's not clear what prompted the deadly stabbing, nor is it known if the victims knew each other prior.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

