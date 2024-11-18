Monsignor at Brooklyn church in federal subpoena replaced over $1.9M transfers, card use: Diocese

A Brooklyn monsignor whose church had been subpoenaed amid the Eric Adams corruption investigation has been replaced after allegedly mishandling $2 million in church funds and using a church credit card for personal expenses, the Diocese said in a statement Monday.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, was stripped "of any pastoral oversight or governance role at the Parish because he has mishandled substantial church funds and interfered with the administration of the Paris after being directed not to do so," the statement read.

The Diocese says it learned of the alleged "serious violations" as part of ongoing legal investigations into the federal corruption scandal. In September, News 4 reported that Catholic church in Williamsburg had received a subpoena requesting information about financial or business dealing between Frank Carone, one-time chief of staff to Adams, and Gigantiello.

At the time, the two claimed a decades-long friendship.

Gigantiello was also the monsignor who allowed the filming of Sabrina Carpenter's pop music video at the church, which the Diocese says was against policy. He lost status immediately after that incident, too. His replacement, Deacon Dobbins, also has been put on administrative leave. The church alleges Gigantiello ordered someone to record a private conversation with Dobbins that happened in Parish office. Dobbins used offensive and racist language during that conversation, the church says, and while the recording was made without his consent, it says he's accountable.

The review that exposed these findings was borne of Bishop Robert Brennan's initiation of a broad assessment of compliance with Diocesan policies at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. According to the findings, Gigantiello transfered $1.9 million in Parish funds to bank accounts associated with Carone's law firm as well as two affiliated companies.

Those transfers took the form of apparent loans from the Parish to those Carone-affiliated entities, one with interest, one without.

Gigantiello failed to inform Diocesan officials or get the required approval for the transfers, church officials say. The review also founded additional instances where Gigantiello used and transferred Parish funds in violation of policy. They say he also ussed a church credit card for substantial personal expenses, which remain under investigation.

Neither Carone, nor Gigantiello, nor Dobbins has been charged with any criminal wrongdoing at this time. The latter two couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Monday's developments.

Gigantiello is known for his love for cooking, as seen on his Facebook page. He manufactures a line of pasta sauce called "A Taste of Heaven," the proceeds of which he has said go to charity.

Questions about possible business transactions between Carone and the monsignor come amid several separate, ongoing federal investigations into City Hall, the NYPD and past Adams' campaign fundraising, sources say.

No one has been charged, but the investigations have resulted in the NYPD commissioner resigning and several top mayoral aides having their phones seized by the FBI. Those investigations are ongoing and it appears, according to sources, Carone and the monsignor are now facing scrutiny from federal prosecutors in a separate matter.