Crime Stoppers

Where's Avery? NYPD searching for 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are looking for a 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn who was reported missing after her biological mother, who does not have custody, did not return her after a visit, officials said Monday.

Avery Hall, of Brownsville, was last seen around noon Sunday in her home on Howard Avenue. She is said to be about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds.

Avery was wearing a pink jumpsuit, red coat and white and pink sneakers at the time she was last seen. Police released a photo of her (above).

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Crime StoppersBrooklyn
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us