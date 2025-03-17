Where's Avery? NYPD searching for 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn

Authorities are looking for a 3-year-old girl in Brooklyn who was reported missing after her biological mother, who does not have custody, did not return her after a visit, officials said Monday.

Avery Hall, of Brownsville, was last seen around noon Sunday in her home on Howard Avenue. She is said to be about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds.

Avery was wearing a pink jumpsuit, red coat and white and pink sneakers at the time she was last seen. Police released a photo of her (above).

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.