4-year-old boy dies after incident at Brooklyn shelter

Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Authorities responded to a family shelter on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush a day ago, the NYPD said Wednesday, and encountered the child having an apparent medical episode. The New York Post reports the episode may have been related to fentanyl exposure.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD says the boy's parents are being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.