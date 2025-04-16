An elderly driver crashed his car into the water in Brooklyn, landing upside in Mill Basin after suffering a medical episode while behind the wheel, according to police.

The car went off the road near the intersection of 56th Drive and Arkansas Drive in the residential neighborhood just after 12 p.m., according to police.

The 89-year-old man who was driving had some sort of medical episode, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and plow through a metal fence at a high rate of speed, police sources said. The car went through the lawn — which happened to be one of the only section along the street that doesn't have a house on it — before plunging into the water of the East Mill Basin.

The car was upside down and almost entirely submerged in the water, with just the tires and some of the car's undercarriage above the water line.

Emergency crews were able to pull the man from the vehicle and perform CPR while getting him to an ambulance. A witness told NBC New York they head a medic say "he has a pulse." He was taken to Mt. Sinai Brooklyn with critical injuries.