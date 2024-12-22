Brooklyn

Woman sleeping on F train dies after being set ablaze: NYPD

Police released photos of a possible suspect in the Sunday morning homicide investigation

By NBC New York Staff

Getty/NYPD

Police were investigating a death aboard an F train early Sunday morning after a woman was on fire, according to the NYPD.

The woman's age was not immediately known, but authorities found her on an idle train in Coney Island at the Stillwell Terminal.

The NYPD said its detectives were investigating the woman's death as a homicide after she was found around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police believe the woman had been sleeping aboard the train when a man approached her and set her on fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man suspected of setting the woman on fire took off on foot.

Police released photos of the individual, who they believe is around 5’6” tall and approximately 25-30 years old. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Following the incident, the MTA said there was no F train service in either direction between Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and either Church Avenue or Kings Highway.

